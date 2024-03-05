Nissan cuts the price of the Ariya. Ford gives its E-Transit vans more range. And Dodge reveals its electric muscle car. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ready for a very different kind of EV? The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV has been revealed, and it gives a decidedly muscle-car spin to the brand’s EV future. Range and efficiency take the backstage to performance, and this EV’s gonna make a lot of noise—and maybe vibration.

The 2024 Nissan Ariya costs a lot less than the 2023 model. Price cuts of $3,600 for the base Engage version with the smaller 63-kwh battery pack and $6,000 for the longer-range versions with the 87-kwh pack tuck base versions close to the $40,000 mark, without the help of any EV tax credit.

And Ford has given its 2024 E-Transit electric van lineup more range. Despite the average daily use for commercial vans around 74 miles, the new 89-kwh battery pack will yield 159 miles for the E-Transit, up from 126 miles.

