Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave some conflicting signals about the upcoming product on Tuesday night. "Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster," the CEO said, via a post on X.

Musk then clarified that the production design is complete and the product is due to be unveiled at the end of 2024, with aims to ship it in 2025.

Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster. There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

In another follow-up post, Musk claimed that the model’s 0-60 mph time is now under one second—a huge improvement over the previously claimed 1.9 seconds—“and that is the least interesting part.”

The CEO, who has teased rocket tech for the Roadster before—perhaps supplementing traction from the tires—further hinted that it “has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time.”

2020 Tesla Roadster

The new Roadster was revealed in 2017, in what appeared to be a production-bound prototype, with a claimed range of 620 miles. Tesla immediately started taking reservations for the model that was then due for deliveries in 2020. Initial prices ranged from $50,000 to $250,000, depending on performance, with a Founders Series topping the lineup and encompassing the first 1,000 reservations.

Tesla has put aside the Roadster project several times over the years. In SEC documents back in 2010 Tesla confirmed plans for a second-generation Roadster due in 2013, shortly after the Model S. This newest Roadster project has been delayed various times. In 2021 Tesla delayed the Roadster to 2023.