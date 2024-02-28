The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 gets a price increase for the new model year, but also a number of upgrades.

Prices start at $41,160 (including a mandatory $1,425 destination charge) for models equipped with the smaller 62-kwh battery pack. That's a $2,370 increase from the 2023 model year, when the 62-kwh pack was introduced in the ID.4 Standard grade.

The smaller pack is available in Standard and S models, while the larger 82-kwh pack is available in Pro, Pro S, and Pro S Plus grades, with pricing starts at $46,300, including destination. As before, the smaller pack is only available with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain, while the larger pack adds the option of dual-motor all-wheel drive.

2024 Volkswagen ID.4

For 2024, models with the 82-kwh pack get a new, higher-power rear-drive unit. This raises output to 282 hp and 402 lb-ft of torque in single-motor models, compared to 201 hp and 229 lb-ft before. Models with the 62-kwh pack retain the old output. All-wheel-drive models are now rated at 335 hp, compared to 295 hp before.

Volkswagen estimates 206 miles of range for the 62-kwh ID.4 Standard and S, a slight dip from the 2023 models' 209-mile EPA rating. But rear-wheel-drive 82-kwh models are expected to have 291 miles of range, up from 275 miles before. VW estimates 263 miles for all-wheel-drive models, compared to 255 miles previously.

The ID.4 also gets a new 12.9-inch display with backlit sliders, albeit still fussy, haptic-dependent ones. They're part of a revamped control interface that's also being included in the Volkswagen ID.7 hatchback from the start. However, base models with the 12.0-inch display continue without those changes. The pod-like shifter is gone though, with all models getting a simplified, column-mounted stalk, which must still be twisted to shift.

2024 Volkswagen ID.4

Smaller changes include larger 20-inch wheels for ID.4 AWD Pro models and 21-inch wheels for S Plus models. ID.4 Pro S models also get cooled front seats, while S Plus models get a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The 2024 ID.4 will continue to be made in Chattanooga, Tennessee. VW expects most 2024 ID.4 models to be eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, although that's based on available battery supply from SK On.