Stellantis says yes to the Tesla charge port, in code. Kia is reportedly planning on an electric Stinger. And Chrysler rolls out a new EV concept showcasing a whole lot of potential innovation. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Chrysler has revealed the Halcyon Concept EV, powered by lithium-sulfur batteries, allowing a long driving range and very fast charging—allegedly, 200 miles of range with a five-minute charge—and incorporating in-the-road dynamic wireless charging. The big, butterfly-door sedan is strictly concept-car territory, but the Chrysler brand plans to have an all-electric portfolio by 2028 and today its only plug-in product is the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Chrysler parent Stellantis yesterday confirmed that it’s adopting the proposed standard SAE J3400—yes, beyond the jargon, that’s the Tesla charge port. As the last major automaker to adopt the Tesla standard, also called NACS, Stellantis isn’t flaunting all the advantages of Tesla Supercharger access as other automakers have.

And according to a report, Kia is pushing ahead with a fully electric Stinger successor, called EV8. The high-performance EV might arrive in 2026, get Kia’s largest battery pack yet, and serve as a flagship car for the brand in terms of both range and performance.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter