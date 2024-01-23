Toyota might see an EV-sales ceiling that’s below its own EV targets. Electrify America sets aside more money for reliability, but is it enough? And could we tap into old phone infrastructure to allow EV charging for street parking? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The chairman of Toyota, Akio Toyoda, has never been big on EVs, or even embraced the idea that they’ll be the technology on the way to market dominance by the end of the decade. In new comments, the Toyota executive says EVs won’t top 30% of the market—perhaps ever. And he wants a new generation of gasoline engines.

In the U.K., the telecom firm BT Group is finding that phone-and-internet switchboxes can quite easily be retrofitted for EV charging—by diverting some of the 100 amps that many are allocated toward streetside EV charging. Could tapping into phone infrastructure for EV charging work in other markets like the U.S.?

And this week the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is set to rubber-stamp Electrify America’s proposed plan for the final 2.5-year cycle of its investment plan—sending $800 million to California and $1.2 million to the rest of the U.S., as mandated by its settlement for diesel pollution. Does it go far enough in addressing the reliability and uptime of the charging network?

