Vinfast shifts to dealership sales. Mercedes-Benz tweaks its EV lineups for more range—real-world especially. And want an exciting EV under $40,000? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Have you waited out the market roller-coasters of the past couple years? We rounded up all the affordable EVs that are arriving in 2024 and 2025, and if automakers hold to their word—or at least their hints—it’s going to get better for those who don’t have a luxury budget.

Many 2024 Mercedes-Benz EV models get more range and better braking, the automaker has revealed. It’s giving its EQS hatchback, EQS SUV, EQE sedan, and EQE SUV lineups a heat pump for the U.S., revamped regenerative and friction braking for an “improved brake feel,” an all-wheel-drive disconnect to add range, and for the EQS SUV, a boost to its battery’s usable kwh.

And starting with an outlet in North Carolina, Vinfast is pivoting to dealership sales for its expanding family of EVs. Although Vinfast flirted with a direct-sales strategy early on, the dealership group forges a new model in which it will be responsible for repairs, maintenance, and parts support.

