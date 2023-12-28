A flagship EV in China appears to rival some of the fastest-charging EVs in the world. The EPA shows that hybrids and EVs are helping offset some of the truck-and-SUV shift. And we look at 13 years of Green Car Reports winners. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Starting with the Nissan Leaf for 2011 and including the Tesla Model S and Model 3, the Lucid Air, and the Chevy Bolt EV, and many others, Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy award has represented not just what you should buy but also a glimpse of the future. Which model will follow this past year’s winner, the Ford F-140 Lightning? As we lead up to a winner on Jan. 3, we looked at 13 years of Best Car To Buy Winners.

The recently revealed Nio ET9 EV is approaching gas-station refueling times with its choice between three-minute battery swapping and super-fast fast-charging that peaks at 640 kw. As the flagship model for the Chinese automaker’s lineup, it also boasts reclining rear seats, steer-by-wire tech, rear-wheel steering, and an active suspension.

And according to the EPA, higher hybrid and EV sales helped offset the ongoing shift toward less-fuel-efficient trucks and SUVs, with a fleetwide improvement from 2017 to 2022 despite that trend.

