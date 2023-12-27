EV battery recycling is already booming in China. EV shoppers will soon need to ask the dealership some tough questions about the tax credit. And a drive in a very small EV reminds us what America is missing about them. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In scaling up EV sales, is smaller still better? A recent drive of the Nissan Sakura, the bestselling EV in Japan, had us seeing how smaller EVs might help us work with the infrastructure we have rather than hung up on the issues of charging super-size heavyweight EVs.

According to a recent report citing the Treasury Department, more than 7,000 U.S. dealerships have registered to offer point-of-sale EV rebates starting Jan. 1. But with nearly 17,000 dealerships in the nation, it means EV shoppers will need to ask the dealer before they buy as it could make a big difference for some models in monthly payments.



And the EV battery recycling business is booming in China—although even there it appears there’ll be a lot of industry consolidation by the time the operation ramps up exponentially later in the decade. China is expected to have nearly four times as many batteries to recycle in 2030 than in 2021.

