Canada maps out an EV mandate. The Nissan Ariya is one of the best new EVs of the year. And the Blazer EV is already discounted. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Want $1,000 of a Chevy Blazer EV? Just as GM’s midsize electric SUV is starting to roll out to U.S. dealerships in greater numbers, the Blazer EV is eligible for a Costco vehicle discount. And that’s not the only discount right off the bat.

Canada is set to roll out a framework setting the stage for a 2035 national EV mandate. Called the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, it will gradually ramp up the number of “zero-emission vehicles”—including plug-in hybrids—to 20% in 2026 and 60% in 2030 on the way to that target.

And the Nissan Ariya is one of our finalists for Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy. Although it’s a little late in a tightly competitive cohort of electric crossovers, it has some secret weapons: its e-4orce all-wheel drive system, a super-hushed cabin, comfortable ride, and just-right interface. Although the numbers may not stand on their own, the Ariya is setting the stage for a very impressive family of future Nissan and Infiniti EVs.

_______________________________________

