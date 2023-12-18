The number of gasoline vehicles in the U.S. fleet is growing. Free fast charging causes more public charging congestion—probably. France rolls out revamped EV incentives. And the BYD Seal is here, almost. Will it cross the border? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

EV drivers who get free fast charging are plugging in longer than those who pay. That’s according to data provided recently by the U.S. Department of Energy, and it might help automakers and charging networks navigate congestion at public charging.

In a move that sounds quite familiar to policy from the Biden administration, France last week revealed revamped EV incentives that favor European-made EVs and exclude those from China, offering the equivalent of up to $7,600 per vehicle for a price cap of up to $51,200.

Electric car sales are building, and they now account for a much larger share of the U.S. vehicle fleet than they did a few years ago. But it’s worth keeping in mind that the size of the U.S. gasoline vehicle fleet is growing.

And China’s BYD has introduced one of the strongest rivals yet to the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6—to Mexico. Will the BYD Seal electric sedan cross the border?

_______________________________________

