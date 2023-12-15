The Kia EV9 earns a spot on our shortlist of the best new EVs. Honda drops its E minicar and looks ahead to new electric cars. And Kia suggests an EV with lots of flexibility is on the way. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Kia has confirmed that its purpose-built vehicle (PBV), which will act as a flexible basis for specialized van-like EVs for ride-hailing and last-mile delivery, is due for a debut at CES in January. That includes tech details yet to be explained, such as “Easy Swap” and “Dynamic Hybrid modularization.”

Sales of the retro-cute Honda E electric minicar are at the end of the road in Europe and Japan, just ahead of Honda’s announcement that a new generation of Honda EVs will debut at CES in January. While the Honda E might once have come to U.S. big cities, Honda instead opted to focus on Europe, where sales have disappointed.

And with three rows, 300+ miles of range, bidirectional charging, towing and off-road capability, plus a non-luxury price tag, the Kia EV9 reaches a completely new area of the EV market. As one of four Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2024 finalists, it aligns with the core of the American family-vehicle market and has us asking: What took so long?

