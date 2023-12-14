Cadillac has revealed yet another electric SUV, on the way to a fully electric lineup. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of our top picks of the year. And which Tesla models will keep the EV tax credit in 2024? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has already confirmed that the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Long Range versions won’t qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit after Dec. 31. Now it’s added language suggesting that the Tesla Model Y “likely” won’t keep the full tax credit in 2024.

GM’s Cadillac luxury brand has revealed first photos of the Vistiq electric SUV, due for the 2026 model year. The three-row Vistiq will slot between the Lyriq that’s already on sale and the upcoming three-row Escalade IQ. Cadillac didn’t yet confirm a production timeline or any other details, but it did hint previously that this is one of the models that might go into production later next year.

And the Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan is one of our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2024 finalists because it’s one of the most remarkable new EVs—in terms of design, efficiency, range, charging, and more. In many respects, it’s the first formidable rival to the Tesla Model 3.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter