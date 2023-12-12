Porsche reveals a new generation of 800-volt EV tech in the Macan SUV. Biden’s national EV charging network is up and running in Ohio. And if you don’t need a lot of range, Hyundai’s repositioning of the Kona Electric might make a lot of sense. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With a complete redesign, the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric gets a lower starting price versus 2023, and in base form it loses some driving range but picks up more standard tech. The loss in driving range is because the base Kona Electric SE now has a smaller 48.6-kwh battery pack good for an estimated 200 miles. SEL and Limited models now get a 64.8-kwh pack, so if you buy for the longer range the cost has risen a few thousand dollars.

The Porsche Macan will refocus around a fully electric version about six months from now, and on Monday Porsche summed up how the Macan EV advances Taycan tech—but with a focus toward the mass market. From faster real-world charging to smaller, more efficient power electronics and revised motor designs, it’s showing how this electric Macan and its 800-volt PPE basis co-developed with Audi will deliver more performance, more efficiently.

And Ohio has announced that its first NEVI-funded EV fast-charger is up and running. Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NEVI will be funding sites along Interstate highways and other routes over five years, in multiple phases—and it includes dedicated funding toward making them more reliable.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter