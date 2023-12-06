Rivian is reportedly simplifying its battery packs. Lucid is revamping its range-topping Grand Touring trim. And is Toyota still seeing the U.S. as a key market for a compact electric SUV? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Toyota has revealed a compact EV, called the Urban SUV Concept, for the European market. Could it be a further development of the bZ Compact SUV Concept that Toyota showed last year and suggested might also be U.S.-bound?

The 2024 Lucid Air lineup starts at $78,900, in its Pure form, and restructured feature availability allows some items like the metal or glass roof, to become independent of the version. Further, Lucid says a revamped Grand Touring—the model that makes the most of the larger battery pack in the Air lineup—will have an updated powertrain with better thermal performance for longer periods of “spirited driving.”

And is Rivian developing a simplified battery pack for its R1S and R1T electric trucks that might take thousands of dollars of cost out? Although these trucks’ packs get more energy into less volume, easier manufacturability and lower cost could show that there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter