Ford cuts some hybrids and plug-in hybrids from the lineup. Cadillac previews its lowest-priced EV. And we see how the aero obsession has returned, nearly a century later, in EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

There won’t be a 2024 Ford Explorer Hybrid, the automaker confirmed last week, and the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid has also been nixed from the lineup. That frees up room for the thriving police-duty Police Interceptor, based on the Explorer Hybrid—and, likely, focuses toward the fully electric seven-passenger SUV due in 2025.

GM’s Cadillac luxury brand confirmed Friday that its 2025 Optiq electric SUV will be the entry point among its American-market EVs, slotting below the Lyriq. Today’s lowest-priced Cadillac is the $35,000 CT4 sedan, so don’t expect it to undercut internal combustion quite yet, even as the brand pushes toward all EVs by 2030.

And this weekend we looked at how the EV age has revived an aerodynamic obsession in the auto industry. One such example, Audi, recently pointed out that its predecessor companies back in the 1930s worked on wild aero-focused combustion-engine cars. Now that EVs are made more viable with every bit of efficiency and range, it appears that aero is definitely back in vogue.

_______________________________________

