Ram rolls out a shorter-range electric pickup with a full-size engine under the hood and a lot more range on gasoline. A Jeep Wrangler EV is in the cards. And Tesla wants to make a $27,000 EV in Germany. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ram on Tuesday revealed a fully redesigned lineup of Ram 1500 trucks. In addition to the 2025 Ram 1500 REV and its fully electric range of up to 500 miles, the lineup will include a Ram 1500 Ramcharger plug-in hybrid that allows 145 electric miles then channels series-hybrid tech to use a full-size V-6 gasoline engine to extend range to 690 miles. Will such tech, which hasn’t quite made sense in U.S. driving cycles in the past, make sense in trucks that tow and haul?

On Monday, a UAW document spilled the beans on various upcoming plug-in hybrid models and EVs from Jeep and Dodge. The details and timeline in the labor agreement assure a next-generation Wrangler with battery-electric and range-extended electric powertrains, an electric Dodge Durango SUV, and more.

And according to a report published Monday, a $27,000 Tesla will be built in Germany. It remains unclear as to whether this is the same affordable-car project originally confirmed in 2021 and due for China, or whether this is on the automaker’s platform for smaller EVs it claimed would cost half as much to make. .

_______________________________________

