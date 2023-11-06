Is Nissan planning its U.S. market future around hybrid trucks, electric ones, or both? And we get drive time in the very affordable and quick Volvo EX30, just as Volvo plans out its future around bidirectional charging in some of its other models. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2025 Volvo EX30 electric crossover is coming soon and sets a new stride for the Swedish brand, with a size not much larger than a Mini Cooper and its smallest-ever carbon footprint. That said, it’s also Volvo’s quickest-accelerating model ever. Read our first drive impressions of the Volvo EX30.

Volvo also last week announced the formation of a Volvo Cars Energy Solutions business that will seek to make the most of its cars’ bidirectional charging capability both at home and in potentially helping the grid—set to start with the arrival of the EX90. In the meantime the automaker is launching vehicle-to-grid (V2) pilot program using low-cost AC wallboxes.

And Nissan’s e-Power series-hybrid system still hasn’t arrived in a single U.S.-market model—even as it’s become a key technology in Europe and elsewhere in its shift to fully electric models. At the Tokyo auto show last week, Nissan hinted how it might finally make sense for America—with potential plans for both hybrid and electric pickups, perhaps.

