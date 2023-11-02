Subaru signs on for the Tesla charge port. Polestar suggests it can be greener with an SUV. And don’t listen to the doom talk; EV sales continue to rise. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In 2025, Subaru will start adopting the Tesla NACS charge port for its American-market electric vehicles. Further, Subaru EVs will get Supercharger access that same year with the availability of a CCS adapter for current models like the Solterra, the company confirmed Wednesday.

A life-cycle assessment released by Polestar suggests that the brand’s Polestar 4 has a lower carbon footprint than its Polestar 2 hatchback. That counters conventional guidance suggesting that SUVs have a bigger footprint, and it suggests some big gains in China-based green manufacturing and the efficiency of this upcoming EV.

And EV sales continue to rise in California, according to the latest report from the state’s dealers. EVs represented 22.3% of vehicle sales in the Golden State in Q3, higher than the previous quarter and flying in the face of doomsday remarks from executives suggesting dwindling demand.



