The Fisker Ocean gets a price adjustment. GM delays some of its upcoming EVs. And an EV partnership between Honda and GM is over. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM on Monday confirmed that it’s delaying production of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, as well as some versions of the Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV pickups. The extra “few months” will allow the company to boost production efficiency and lower manufacturing costs, according to the company’s CEO.

Further, Honda and GM are ending a partnership announced just last year—one that might have resulted in millions of affordable compact EVs across many different models. GM is opting for a lower-cost effort shifting the Bolt EV to LFP battery cells, while Honda’s dedicated EV platform arrives in 2025.

And the 2024 Fisker Ocean EV is getting a $7,500 price cut for the top Extreme trim level, versus 2023. Other versions of the Ocean get a slight price increase, though.

