Toyota tests the appeal of an electric truck that’s around the same size as the Ford Maverick. Infiniti shows a production-bound electric sedan, in concept form. And Stellantis points to more electric Ram vans—some with fuel cells, too. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Toyota EPU EV concept revealed this past weekend, due to be shown at the Tokyo auto show this week, shows the way to an electric pickup that’s smaller than the current Tacoma—or about the size of the Ford Maverick hybrid truck.

Also timed for Tokyo, the Infiniti Vision Qe concept revealed Tuesday provides a glimpse of the future design direction of the brand, as well as its first EV set to be built in the U.S.

And Stellantis announced specs for a refreshed lineup of electric vans on Monday, including plans for a second-generation hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain that might deliver more range than the EVs. Details for U.S.-market Ram-brand versions are yet to come.

_______________________________________

