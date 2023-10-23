Toyota makes a back-to-basics affordable electric pickup, and lays out a 3-row electric SUV with a familiar name. Electrified travel trailers like the Pebble Flow may point to the future of RVs. The iPhone maker Foxconn previews more of its Foxtron EVs. And there’s another This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Among several concept vehicles planned for the Tokyo auto show this week, Toyota revealed a Land Cruiser Se EV concept that might take the rugged off-road nameplate in a new direction—potentially, as an even bigger three-row family vehicle. Is it the 3-row electric SUV due to be U.S.-made in just a couple years?

Taiwan’s Foxconn last week revealed an electric cargo van and provided an update on its Foxtron EVs—although it didn’t provide any update on projects that it intends to build as a contract manufacturer, like the Fisker Pear in Ohio.

The Pebble Flow travel trailer is one of several electrified RV concepts in the works that will provide propulsion assist to reduce the range loss of the EV towing it. The Flow, to be formally revealed at the LA auto show in November, also offers solar charging and a 45-kwh LFP battery pack good as a home power backup source.

While Toyota is showing at least one futuristic-looking electric pickup concept at this week’s Tokyo auto show, it’s expanding a different approach to a test fleet in Thailand, Australia, and perhaps other markets. The Toyota HiLux Revo BEV concept goes basic and aims for fleet use, with a cost-conscious approach including a modest battery pack good for up to 143 miles and 0-60 mph acceleration in the 10-second range. Could this approach work in the U.S. for an affordable Toyota Tacoma EV?

