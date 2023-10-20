Toyota and Lexus are joining the Tesla NACS bandwagon. Honda plans to sell a lot of Civic Hybrids. Ford tries again to fix the Mustang Mach-E. And Stellantis plans several U.S. trucks with electric propulsion, arriving soon. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Stellantis announced Thursday that it has four electrified pickup trucks U.S.-bound within the next two years. As part of a fleet-focused Pro One launch, it hinted that hydrogen fuel-cell tech may also be a part of it.

Toyota and Lexus have confirmed that they’ll also start using the Tesla-based NACS charge port on EVs starting in 2025. Toyota and Lexus EVs with CCS will around that time also have an adapter available so as to take advantage of the Tesla Supercharger network.

The new Honda Civic Hybrid set to join the lineup next year will be much more than a niche model this time, the automaker confirmed Thursday. It sees the 2024 Civic Hybrid at 40% of the nameplate’s sales.

And Ford is recalling the 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E once again for an issue that can suddenly leave drivers without power after fast-charging or making subsequent full-throttle launches. It’s replacing a high-voltage battery junction box on many extended range models built through May 24, 2022.

