An electric RV is grounded on GM’s Ultium platform. Nissan shows an electric coupe concept with a creative cyberpunk edge, just as the Cybertruck gets a delivery date of November 30. And why are more drivers of non-Tesla EVs returning to gasoline models? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Detroit-based startup Grounded on Wednesday introduced an electric RV based on GM’s Ultium EV platform. Called the Grounded G2, it offers a claimed 250-mile range on the same 165-kwh battery pack of the BrightDrop Zevo 600 on which it’s based—plus a 10-kwh “house battery” and rooftop solar.

The Nissan Hyper Punk concept is the fourth in its series of four futuristic concept cars set for a Tokyo auto show debut next week. Designed to be a “mobile creative studio,” the Hyper Punk offers up a cyberpunk aesthetic on the outside, with polygonal surfacing, plus origami details and AI-based manga scenery generation. Despite the surfacing, Nissan claims “superior aerodynamic performance” for the design.

And a new study from S&P Global Mobility suggests that Tesla aside, full-line automakers might not yet be providing enough of a compelling proposition to stick with EVs. Not counting more EV-loyal Tesla drivers, nearly 50% of non-Tesla EV drivers go back to internal combustion models with a next vehicle, it found.

_______________________________________

