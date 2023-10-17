The made-in-Tennessee Nissan Leaf is eligible for the EV tax credit. Nissan electrifies the minivan around solid-state batteries. And Rivian aims to make towing more predictable. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The latest software update for Rivian R1S and R1T electric trucks provides a revamped interface for drive modes and a “reimagined driving experience” that allows all-terrain modes while touring. With trailer profiles you can save, range estimates are going to keep getting better while towing, too.

In Tokyo next week, Nissan plans to show the Hyper Touring concept EV, which reconceives the minivan around solid-state battery tech and autonomous driving tech—as well as V2X bidirectional charging ability. With seats that swivel to face each other, it could be quite the EV road-trip machine.

And the 2024 Nissan Leaf has become eligible for the U.S. EV tax credit, Nissan confirmed Monday. Although it will be eligible for $3,750, not the full $7,500 amount, likely due to battery content requirements built into the IRA—even though the Leaf and its battery are built in the U.S.

