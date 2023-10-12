Lexus looks to several concepts as a starting point toward becoming an EV brand. Aptera shows how it’s at work on its solar EV. And Kia provides a look at several future affordable EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

As part of its first EV Day, Kia showed a suite of affordable EVs set to be priced at $35,000 to $50,000. Along with the EV3 and EV4 compact-car concepts, it also rolled out more specs and details for the recently revealed EV5 electric SUV. But none of these models, as of yet, could be confirmed as U.S.-bound.

California’s Aptera has given an extensive update about its solar EV, as it moves through final validation stages and toward production—with especially time-consuming aspects like the carbon-fiber body shell “completed and commissioned.” But the company didn’t provide a firm timeline for first deliveries.

And Lexus on Wednesday provided a teaser of multiple electric-vehicle concepts due to bow at the upcoming Tokyo auto show. They’re part of the Toyota luxury brand’s transformation into a battery EV brand by 2035, it says.

