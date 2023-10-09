The EV tax credit shifts toward a point-of-sale rebate. Rivian gets more efficiency from a larger battery pack. And do you want a car that offers all-wheel drive and about 50 mpg, for a price under $30,000? A review of the Toyota Corolla Hybrid reminded us that it’s very good. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The battery pack in Rivian R1S and R1T Max pack electric trucks is smaller than originally planned—and that’s a good thing. Rivian recently disclosed that this pack includes new cells with a higher energy density, allowing the R1S to go 400 miles while retaining its same third-row seating layout and getting more efficiency out of the whole package.

The EV tax credit is shifting to an EV rebate at the dealership starting in 2024, and on Friday the U.S. Treasury Department and IRS released guidance on how buyers will be able to claim it and how soon retailers will get the money from the federal government.

And as the bestselling car of all time, the Toyota Corolla still has the market cornered. In a review of the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, we sampled what this models offers today and found it to be a delightfully capable miser—with all-wheel drive and a lot more than you might expect for $30,000.

_______________________________________

