The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y get yet another price cut. The most affordable version of the Lucid Air—the one that still outdoes the longest-range Model S—is open for orders. And Toyota is making sure it has U.S.-made batteries for its U.S.-built EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Perhaps spurred by delivery numbers that came up short, the Tesla Model Y and 3 cost less than they did at the start of the week. With up to $2,250 off actual sticker prices in this latest reduction, the Model Y Long Range now slots below $50,000, while base versions of the Model 3 and Model Y both slot well under $40k if buyers can claim the EV tax credit.

The base, rear-wheel-drive Lucid Air Pure is now available to order, Lucid announced Thursday, for well under $80,000. And while at the moment the Tesla Model S undercuts the Air Pure slightly in price, the Pure’s 410-mile EPA range rating is achieved with less battery capacity.

Toyota has made a long-term supply agreement with LG Energy Solution that taps into Michigan-sourced LG cells for upcoming U.S.-made Toyota EVs—including the three-row electric EV confirmed earlier this year.

