Jaguar jumps on with Tesla’s charge port and Supercharger access. Automakers are irked by Britain’s backtracking on EV policy. And don’t expect Tesla’s NACS to spread to China anytime soon. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that future Jaguar EVs will have the Tesla NACS port and allow access to Tesla Supercharger stations. While those models are due in 2025, expect Supercharger access sooner than that for I-Pace EVs with an adapter.

The U.K. is likely to delay its policy banning non-plug-in gas and diesel models from 2030 to 2035. That’s irking not only environmental interests but automakers, who have revamped manufacturing plans in Britain around the policy.

China has updated its national EV charging standard, called ChaoJi. Now allowing up to 1.2 megawatts and claiming to be cross-compatible with other fast-charging standards, the standard represents a continued evolution and safety improvements.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter