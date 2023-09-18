Stellantis is recalling plug-in hybrids from Dodge and Alfa Romeo. The federal government is setting aside $100M to replace unreliable chargers. And we drive the Kia EV9. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2024 Kia EV9, in prototype form, Green Car Reports found this upcoming three-row electric SUV to be exactly what the market needs—as a standout versus smaller performance-oriented crossovers and other models its size likely bearing much higher price tags. With automaker-approved bidirectional charging due next year, too, it will be a trendsetter.

The White House announced last week the formation of a new $100M program, drawing from infrastructure law funding, to replace unreliable EV chargers. The program will lead to the replacement of thousands of chargers that, according to federal data, simply don’t work.

And the Dodge Hornet R/T and Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrids have been recalled over the possibility of loose battery cables—potentially leading to fires. The recall covers essentially all of these Italian-made PHEVs built so far, and the automaker says that they should be parked outside and away from structures until the recall work is done.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter