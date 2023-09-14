Honda rolls out an electric scooter that looks like a perfect pair with an EV. The Hyundai Ioniq 6, Genesis GV70, and Lexus RZ make the safety honor roll. And have Rivian trucks long ago delivered just become better-driving? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Rivian’s latest software update brings improved ride and handling to the electric trucks, in every drive mode, the company says. It’s another testament to the continuous improvement that over-the-air updates can bring to EVs especially—and how the tuning of the vehicle doesn’t end at delivery.

The Honda Motocompacto folding electric scooter can go up 12 miles, weighs just over 40 pounds, and can pack up the size of a suitcase that would easily fit in a trunk or cargo area. The Honda-engineered design revival is looking like the ideal accessory for one of Honda’s upcoming EVs, like the Prologue EV.

And the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Genesis Electrified GV70 are among the latest EVs to achieve IIHS Top Safety Pick+ status—meaning they’ve earned top crash-test ratings and met other standards for headlights and active-safety systems. The Lexus RZ also made it on the list, echoing the top-tier crash-test performance of the Toyota bZ4X and earning the top spot with better headlights.

_______________________________________

