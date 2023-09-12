The Hyundai Kona electric outshines its gasoline counterpart. Illinois will be the home of a huge LFP battery factory. And the Porsche Taycan is getting recalled for battery issues only affecting one model year. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Based on some brief first driving impressions of the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric, we can verify that once again it’s the best-driving of the lineup, providing an experience that’s more refined in every way. Only with final pricing not yet disclosed for the U.S., we’ve yet to see how it factors in with respect to value—especially with the addition of a base-battery version.

The Chinese battery maker Gotion is setting itself up to be a U.S. battery maker—with the addition of a $2 billion EV battery factory in Illinois. Set to start production in 2024, the huge facility will make LFP battery packs and cells—for customers not yet revealed, although it’s fair to mention that Gotion is a key partner of VW in Germany for its new PowerCo venture.

And battery issues are prompting a recall of the 2023 Porsche Taycan and 2023 Audi E-Tron GT. No other model years are affected, the automakers underscore. A change to the sealant used for the packs for the 2023 model year could prove expensive, with some owners likely receiving new packs.

