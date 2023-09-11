Some U.S. states are doing much better than others in supporting the growing fleet of EVs, and California doesn’t top the list. Lotus rolls out an EV that appears to face off with the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S. And is BYD’s Blade battery headed into some Mercedes models? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lotus has rolled out another EV that’s anything but the small and light the brand has signaled in the past. The 2025 Lotus Emeya is a big hatchback, the size of a Porsche Taycan or Tesla Model S, with performance and handling expected to keep up with both of those. Actual range figures land closer to those of the Taycan though, from first indications.

Mercedes is reportedly looking to use BYD’s Blade LFP batteries in Chinese-market versions of its upcoming EVs—perhaps even the next-generation, efficiency-focused EVs heralded by its Model 3–sized Concept CLA-Class. Might the same apply in the U.S. or Europe?

And which U.S. states are falling short in supporting the growing EV fleet, and which are keeping up? The location-data company HERE, with SBD Automotive, investigated, looking at a few factors beyond the sheer number of chargers. It found some of the same top and bottom state performers as last week’s J.D. Power study suggesting U.S. EV adoption is becoming polarized based partly on policy.

