Tesla models are rarely stolen. Recent regulatory comments suggest automakers aren’t walking the walk toward their own EV targets. And Hyundai reveals more about the redesigned 2024 Sonata Hybrid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The upcoming 2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid made an official bow this week as part of a refreshed Sonata lineup. While pricing, trim details, and mpg remain yet to be disclosed, look for paddle-shifters and adjustable regenerative braking as part of a sportier yet potentially more efficient experience—as well as a new panoramic curved display inside, with the shift lever moved behind the steering wheel to free up more cabin space.

According to an annual roundup from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and its Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), electric vehicles are stolen far less frequently than gasoline models. As for why exactly that’s the case: It might have something to do with where EVs are parked for charging.

And despite targets seeking EVs as the bulk of sales some years ahead and, even in some cases, end dates for internal combustion models, several full-line automakers are quietly fighting EV-focused EPA emissions targets. In GM’s case, that appears to mean fighting the lower tailpipe emissions limits themselves.

_______________________________________

