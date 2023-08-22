Honda and Acura are on board with the Tesla charge connector. AI could be harnessed to make more of solar cells on EVs and hybrids. And the Hummer EV is an efficiency standout in the wrong way. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The EPA has confirmed official efficiency and range figures for some versions of the GMC Hummer EV, and at as little as 50 MPGe combined for some versions, they have the lowest rating of any EV currently on sale. Put into context, that’s still much better in an emissions sense over the long run versus a 50-mpg gasoline car.

Honda and Acura in the U.S. have confirmed plans to adopt the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector. The brands haven’t yet put out an official statement or timeline for the shift, because much regarding its next several EVs depends on GM.

Researchers have shown an AI model to be useful in making the most of solar cells that are put to use by an electric motor—potentially boosting the range of a solar EV. Although purely at the research stage, it could help prove solar-supplemented EVs viable in a business sense.

