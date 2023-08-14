Stellantis is considering a $25,000 EV, although cost and labor hurdles remain. Magna argues for drive-motor disconnect clutches as a way of boosting range. And is Ford considering dynamic inductive charging? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a recent patent filing, Ford laid out the technology building blocks for allowing EVs to be charged wirelessly as they drive along. Although Ford hasn’t made public any plans to capitalize on the tech, which could prove expensive, it might be put to use for limited-loop fleets and delivery vehicles or, in a more distant future, personal vehicles.

Stellantis is reportedly mulling a $25,000 EV, although comments by the company’s CEO and the UAW indicate that it might have some long negotiations to make before such a model might be seen as viable for U.S. production. Considering the EV tax credit, however, that product is already here today in the Chevy Bolt EV.

And as the supplier Magna recently argued—on behalf of products it makes, we should point out—disconnecting drive motors during cruising or coasting can potentially boost EV range 9%. The unit it’s promoting is already due to launch on “multiple vehicles of a German premium automaker” soon.

