Chevy Blazer EV deliveries are starting soon. Mazda cancels the MX-30 for the U.S. The federal government looks at fleet-average mpg through 2032. And Tesla owners are increasingly turned off by the company's CEO.

Deliveries of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will start in August, GM confirmed Monday, with the lineup initially limited to Blazer EV RS AWD versions. It confirmed official EPA range ratings for those models at 279 miles.

Tesla owners love the EVs but are souring on CEO Elon Musk, a Bloomberg survey out this week found, based on 5,000 responses from owners in the reboot of a 2019 survey. Musk’s choices to purchase Twitter and become more overtly political played a role in owners’ negative shift—although nearly 75% of Model 3 owners intending to get a new car in the next two years said that they were considering another Tesla.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday issued a proposal that will raise the new-vehicle fleet to a 43.5-mpg real-world average. That’s with a 2% annual improvement for passenger cars and a 4% improvement for light trucks, due for model years 2027 through 2032. How well they meet up with strict new EPA rules suggesting 67% EV sales by 2032 depends on how the fleet calculation factors in EVs—yet to be determined.

Mazda has confirmed that it’s canceling the MX-30 EV after the 2023 model year. Combined with the statement it made on shifting focus to larger plug-in hybrids for the U.S., it also killed any hope that the rotary-range-booster MX-30 R-EV will arrive in America. Mazda sold 66 MX-30s in the U.S. through June.

