Which brand teased upcoming EVs capable of charging near 400 kw?

Where did Tesla create a store to bypass a state’s direct-sales ban?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending July 28, 2023.

The biggest EV-related story of the week regards something that doesn't have a name yet. Seven global automakers are forming a yet unnamed charging network that aims to install at least 30,000 high-powered EV charge points—including CCS and Tesla NACS connectors—with “a focus on delivering an elevated customer experience.” Electrify America sees this as a net positive.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Did GM actually kill the Chevrolet Bolt EV? While the automaker has hinted multiple times that more affordable EVs are coming within a few years, this week’s announcement has a revamped Chevy Bolt EV returning on an accelerated timeline—exact timing, model year, and production location all TBA.

Tesla has topped the EV sales charts for a long time, but for the second quarter of 2023 it has a new claim to fame: Tesla delivered more cars in California than Toyota. While less than 2,000 vehicles ahead of the Golden State’s longtime sales champ, the Q2 sales victory might be the start of a lasting trend, as Toyota still lacks any mass-market EV.

2023 Nissan Leaf

Nissan has sold more than a million EVs globally, it reported this week, since first delivering the Nissan Leaf in late 2010. That happens to be about exactly how many EVs Tesla has delivered so far in 2023.

Meanwhile, all 2018-2023 Nissan Leaf models are being recalled for a flaw with its cruise control that might lead to unintended acceleration. It means reprogramming the vehicle control modules, which will need to be done at the dealership.

Porsche Charging Lounge, Germany

In a first look at its lounge-like road-trip fast-charging stations, Porsche revealed that future Porsche EVs may tap into 400-kw DC fast-charging—or something close to it. Let the guessing start on which vehicle that might be, although it’s likely the brand’s upcoming Boxster-inspired electric sports car or 900-volt Mission X concept, should it be production-bound.

Stellantis today confirmed a second U.S. battery plant with Samsung SDI. The factory due to come online in 2027 will help support American EV production and brings Stellantis’ annual battery production for EVs up to 67 gigawatt-hours—not counting an additional 45 gigawatt-hours set to be made in Canada.

The California battery-swapping firm Ample has announced a partnership with Daimler Trucks’ Mitsubishi Fuso and aims to integrate Ample’s second-generation battery swapping in its trucks “on a global scale.” Initially it’s set to be delivered in Fuso eCanter electric trucks, and the companies note the potential for quick five-minute swaps of last-mile delivery trucks.

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter EV swapping batteries

The electric bus maker Proterra and a major motor coach operator are claiming the largest electric bus charging facility in North America for motor coaches. It can charge up to 40 vehicles and provide charging power up to 1.4 megawatts.

Stellantis and the battery company Saft have revealed a project that could help consolidate some of the major hardware components in EVs—making the onboard charger and power inverter part of battery modules, rather than standalone components. The implementation, which might not arrive until 2030, has the potential to further cut weight and ease packaging.

Stellantis rendering showing EV onboard charger and power inverter

Google claims in its latest environmental report that the eco-friendly routing in Maps has prevented as much carbon emissions as taking 250,000 cars off the road. Its routing features apply to EVs and charging, too.

In Connecticut, Tesla is skirting a direct-sales ban by locating its store in a zone where different rules apply—in a tribal-run casino. It’s one of many workarounds the automaker has resorted to in order to get its product out to buyers, including in its home state of Texas.

Ohio-based Lordstown Motors, which aimed to build the fleet-focused Endurance electric truck but is now filing for bankruptcy, has been told that it needs to face a lawsuit from California’s Karma first, over allegations of the theft of intellectual property, trade secrets, and poached employees.

2023 Lordstown Endurance

A group of Republican lawmakers seek to block the EPA’s stricter emissions rules that will encourage greater EV production, as they simultaneously court more EV battery and manufacturing jobs.

Last weekend, we looked at why, versus internal combustion vehicles, EVs lose much more range in winter than they do in the summer. While there may be a number of factors at play, the lack of waste heat from combustion engines is a key factor.

2022 Tesla Model 3

That wasn’t as much the issue for Tesla, which has allegedly been suppressing complaints over EV driving range, according to a Reuters report published on Thursday. The report, citing anonymous sources, claims that Tesla’s range projections are exaggerated, under the direction of CEO Elon Musk, and that a company effort aimed to cancel range-related service appointments.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter