Tesla has topped the sales charts in California—over Toyota. The current and past five model years of the Nissan Leaf are being recalled. And the Electrify America and Tesla Supercharger networks have a new challenger. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Seven global automakers are forming a yet unnamed charging network that aims to install at least 30,000 high-powered EV charge points—including CCS and Tesla NACS connectors—with “a focus on delivering an elevated customer experience.” Electrify America sees this as a net positive.

All 2018-2023 Nissan Leaf models are being recalled for a flaw with its cruise control that might lead to unintended acceleration. It means reprogramming the vehicle control modules, which will need to be done at the dealership.

And Tesla has topped the EV sales charts for a long time, but for the second quarter of 2023 it has a new claim to fame: Tesla delivered more cars in California than Toyota. While less than 2,000 vehicles ahead of the Golden State’s longtime sales champ, the Q2 sales victory might be the start of a lasting trend, as Toyota still lacks any mass-market EV.

