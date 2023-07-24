Stellantis announces a second battery plant with Samsung SDI. We look at why EVs lose more range in the winter than in the summer. And a group of lawmakers in the so-called Battery Belt want to subsidize EV manufacturing but not boost their sales with policy. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A group of Republican lawmakers seek to block the EPA’s stricter emissions rules that will encourage greater EV production, as they simultaneously court more EV battery and manufacturing jobs.

Stellantis today confirmed a second U.S. battery plant with Samsung SDI. The factory due to come online in 2027 will help support American EV production and brings Stellantis’ annual battery production for EVs up to 67 gigawatt-hours—not counting an additional 45 gigawatt-hours set to be made in Canada.

The electric bus maker Proterra and a major motor coach operator are claiming the largest electric bus charging facility in North America for motor coaches. It can charge up to 40 vehicles and provide charging power up to 1.4 megawatts.

And this weekend, we looked at why, versus internal combustion vehicles, EVs lose much more range in winter than they do in the summer. While there may be a number of factors at play, the waste heat from combustion engines is a key factor.

