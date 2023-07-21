Tesla owner satisfaction is trending down. Hyundai shows the new look for its Santa Fe lineup. And there’s quite a deal on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, enabled by a federal credit. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid currently costs less to lease than the non-hybrid Wrangler—thanks in part to the Commercial Electric Vehicle Tax Credit that’s helping subsidize a wide range of EV leases.

Hyundai revealed the look of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe lineup, likely set to continue including Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid versions. To sum, it gets a lot boxier and more angular, with a look and added functionality that Hyundai says makes it optimized for the outdoors. It may also be a better fit alongside the upcoming Ioniq 7 electric SUV.

And according to results from the latest J.D. Power APEAL study, looking at the first 90 days of ownership, owner satisfaction is down for Tesla, while it’s up for other EVs. Standouts for high satisfaction this year were the BMW i4 and Genesis GV60.

_______________________________________

