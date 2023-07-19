GM EV production remains sluggish. Bosch sees hydrogen internal combustion as part of the future for trucks. And Nissan is the latest to go Tesla with its charge port. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The list of automakers confirming the switch to Tesla’s NACS charge connector continues to grow. Nissan on Wednesday became the first Japanese automaker planning to adopt NACS in new U.S.-bound EVs in 2025, with an adapter arriving in 2024.

GM has paused production of BrightDrop electric vans at its Canadian assembly plant due to a reported battery shortage—all while the automaker claims to be accelerating momentum. In the second quarter GM sold less than 2,000 of its EVs that aren’t the soon-to-be-discontinued Chevy Bolt EV or EUV.

And the supplier Bosch, once at the core of the VW diesel scandal, has invested big in fuel-cell tech—and hydrogen internal combustion. It plans to make fuel-cell components in South Carolina, while it sees hydrogen combustion, which isn’t entirely tailpipe-emissions-free, as part of the shift away from diesel.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter