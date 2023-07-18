The Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is being recalled, and it affects charging. Jeep is sending a lower ratio of electric SUVs to Europe than it previously suggested. And which VW Group brand or vehicle might get the company’s very fast wireless charging? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Cold-weather charging of the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Lexus NX 450h+ is being advised against as part of a recall of these plug-in hybrids for a faulty component that might lead to a fire. This is the first propulsion-related recall of this much-loved PHEV that’s not a software fix.

Stellantis’ Jeep brand appears to have backtracked on its EV plans for Europe. Jeep revealed the Avenger last year with the intent to sell a gasoline version on a very limited basis on the Continent—but it’s reportedly since expanded availability of the tank-and-tailpipe model as part of what the head of Jeep in Europe calls a “pragmatic” decision that won’t affect the brand’s aim to go all EV there by 2030.

And as part of a roundup of potentially weight-saving, range-boosting development and research work being done by the Volkswagen Group in the U.S., VW confirmed it’s working on high-power wireless charging—with potential charge rates that are well into DC fast-charging territory. There was still no mention of the Tesla NACS charge port, though.

