Supply and demand finally appear to be shifting in EV buyers’ favor. Audi looked to its heritage for a special compact EV project. And why does 800-volt charging matter? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Dealership inventories of EVs are swelling, according to a recent report. Meanwhile, EV sales are leveling off. What that likely means is that EV deals may finally be coming—and at the very least, the price gouging is gone.

Audi is tapping into its NSU heritage with the Audi EP4 project, which fitted modern Audi electrification pieces into a vintage NSU Prinz 4—yielding a special go-fast retromod compact car that could be a proof point for future compact EVs from the brand.

And only a handful of U.S.-market EVs are as of yet capable of the 800-volt charging that’s widely seen as a tech advantage. We looked into why 800V charging matters and why the shift over to the Tesla port throws an extra bit of confusion into the arena.

