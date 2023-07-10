Mercedes-Benz says yes to the Tesla charge port. The Fisker Ocean is ramping up slowly. And we check in with the Jaguar I-Pace. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The production ramp of the Fisker Ocean is moving slowly. But in a Friday update the startup pointed to supplier challenges as a reason it only made about a thousand of the EVs with contract supplier Magna.

Mercedes-Benz announced a shift to the Tesla charge port—not just for its vehicles, starting in 2025, but at least partly in its own American charging network that’s starting to take form. It’s the first German automaker to do so. Among full-line automakers, Mercedes is the one with the deepest history with Tesla, as it used to own about a tenth of Tesla and exchanged technology and components in earlier EVs.

And in a long-awaited follow-up review of the Jaguar I-Pace, we found that this pioneering luxury model is a far better EV than it was on arrival nearly five years ago. From interface to driving range, it now delights; but are shoppers even noticing?

