VW plans to test ID.Buzz vans near Tesla HQ. Fiat shows two new EVs unlikely for the U.S. And its parent company shows off its mainstream EV platform for Europe. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen is moving its autonomous-vehicle program on after the now-defunct Argo.AI, and it’s using its ID.Buzz electric van for U.S. autonomous-tech testing—initially on the streets of Austin. But it should be noted that VW’s using the shorter-wheelbase version it won’t sell to Americans.

Fiat on Wednesday showed its tiny Topolino electric minicar, as well as the 600e compact crossover that aligns closely with the 500X crossover that’s been offered in the U.S. There are no American plans for either of these models, though, according to Fiat, but the 500e EV remains on schedule for early 2024.

And Fiat’s parent company, Stellantis, has detailed one of the four platforms that will underpin up to 2 million EVs annually across its many brands. The STLA Medium platform will offer fast charging and well over 300 miles of range in some forms. It’s expected to be the backbone of several important mainstream EVs for Europe—think Peugeot, Citroën, and perhaps Fiat—and will form the basis for models that are primarily compact by U.S. standards.

