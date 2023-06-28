The Nissan Leaf returns for 2024 with a price under $30,000—not counting incentives. Volvo plans to adopt the Tesla connector in future EVs. And should Tesla’s NACS become a real standard? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volvo on Tuesday announced that it plans to adopt Tesla’s EV charging standard. Future Volvo EVs will get the NACS connector for North America, while Volvo EVs will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network in 2024 via the Volvo Cars app and a CCS adapter.

Should the Tesla NACS connector become a proper standard? That’s what SAE International, one of the standards organizations for the auto industry, has announced that it aims to do. That would essentially allow other companies to manufacture connectors and ports and assure interoperability.

And the 2024 Nissan Leaf starts under $30,000, and it returns for another model year mostly unchanged. It continues on with the CHAdeMO DC fast-charging interface that allows bidirectional charging plus more locations than the Tesla NACS interface.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter