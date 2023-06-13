Ford hybrids are being recalled for engine issues. Misconceptions about ownership costs are curbing interest in EVs. And is the electric truck ready for a serious remake? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The startup Telo says it can match all the utility and capability of a Toyota Tacoma, in an electric pickup the size of a Mini Cooper SE, by truly applying the packaging innovations allowed by skateboard designs. With some of the original Tesla braintrust behind it, will Telo get this idea to market?

More than 125,000 Ford Maverick and Escape hybrids are being recalled—as well as the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring PHEV—for an issue that has nothing to do with the hybrid or battery systems. In those vehicles, engine failure can lead to vehicle fires.

And a study from the survey giant Ipsos has found that interest in EVs may be waning—partly because of misconceptions about EV ownership cost, although the usual suspects of recharging time and driving range remained high on the list. In any case, it’s a worrisome trend as many automakers finally start to ramp up their EVs in volume.

