Spoiler alert: They’re all Toyotas.

Let’s say you live in a northern climate and need all-weather traction for a snowy winter commute. And while your parking situation doesn’t leave you a place to plug in, you want to keep it as green and efficient as possible.

All-wheel-drive hybrids are an underrepresented vehicle type for some families to begin with. But if we set the cost ceiling in bargain territory by today’s standards, at $30,000, there are just three vehicles today that meet the cut—and all three of those vehicles are Toyota hybrids.

Yes, Subaru produces a whole lineup of vehicles, but only a couple of its models top 30 mpg combined (the Impreza hatchback and sedan, at 31 and 32 mpg respectively). AWD versions of the Mazda 3 and Nissan Altima hit 30 mpg combined and a price under $30,000.

On the other hand, the 2023 Kia Niro hybrid starts well below $30,000 and hits an EPA combined 49 mpg. Never mind its crossover vibes; it’s a front-wheel-drive hatchback. The Kia Sportage Hybrid gets closest, at 40 mpg and under $30,000 in front-wheel-drive form but when you add AWD it’s 38 mpg and over $30,000.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid

There are some other noteworthy near misses. For instance, the Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup easily meets the price cut, at $24,190 for a base Maverick XL Hybrid, and gets close on the mileage at 37 mpg combined, while it still doesn’t offer all-wheel drive with the hybrid powertrain.

Toyota does have other AWD models that top 40 mpg combined, but they cost more—the $41,000 Toyota Crown at 41 mpg, for example.

All those near-misses aside, let’s get back on point. For $30,000, 40 mpg, and AWD, here are the models that thread that needle of value, efficiency, and traction prowess:

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE Infrared Edition

Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD

Price (including destination): $25,545

EPA fuel economy: 48 mpg combined (51 mpg city, 44 highway)

The Corolla has been one of the top-selling nameplates in the world for decades, and no matter which model or version, frugality has almost always been baked in—and AWD hybrid versions get a separate 40-hp rear motor to help with all-weather traction, amounting to 138 hp when you consider the 1.8-liter inline-4 and front motor system altogether. The LE and XLE versions of the Corolla Hybrid exemplify that to an extreme, achieving 48 mpg combined, while sportier SE versions drop it to 44 mpg while improving the driving experience

All the while, the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid exudes pragmatism. With a silhouette that calls itself out as almost a polar opposite of the Prius’s daring design, it offers what just a few vehicle generations ago was Camry space and comfort, with easy entry and exit in the back and an airy, upright cabin. In all, it’s an astonishing amount of high-mpg sedan for about $25,000.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Price (including destination): $29,305

EPA fuel economy: 42 mpg combined (45 city, 38 highway)

The Toyota Corolla Cross is an amalgam. While part of the no-nonsense, frugal Corolla family, it looks up to the RAV4 SUV for some inspiration and essentially splits the difference. In its packaging and cabin layout, the small crossover hits a lot of the right notes for growing urban families, with just enough backseat space to be useful for four adults, or to mount a child seat without straining your neck. But it lacks refinement, its acceleration is uninspired, and its fuel economy is unremarkable.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid takes care of most if not all of those kvetches. Its 2.0-liter inline-4, tuned to 150 hp and 139 lb-ft of torque, pairs with Toyota’s planetary-gear hybrid system and a 0.9-kwh lithium-ion battery pack buffering energy, for a combined 196 hp. That allows a 0-60 mph time in 8.0 seconds—a second quicker than the 30-mpg non-hybrid, and with less racket under the hood. This model’s 8.1 inches of ground clearance could come in very useful for snowy winter driveways, too.

2023 Toyota Prius XLE

Toyota Prius LE AWD

Price (including destination): $29,945

EPA fuel economy: 54 mpg (53 city, 54 highway)

No, it’s not an EV, but the new 2023 Toyota Prius is one of the most head-turning models on the market, simultaneously harking to the iconic 2004-2009 generation of the Prius while setting a futuristic new profile. All the more surprising is that for less than $30,000 you can have this stunning design, with all-wheel drive, and a 54-mpg EPA combined rating.

Adding to the spectacular looks and top-tier fuel efficiency in the AWD models is a stronger 40-hp motor for the rear wheels and total output of 196 hp. As such, the Prius AWD is quick and engaging to drive in a way that this nameplate never has been before. What was that about compromise?