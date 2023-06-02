The Fisker Ocean EV hits a 360-mile range. Ford is leasing its Mach-E by the week for Uber use. And the electric VW Bus bows in American form. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen’s electric Bus has been a long time coming, and it’s at last provided a look at the 2025 VW ID.Buzz Americans will be able to buy, in its extended-length three-row version. With seating for seven, a bigger battery, more power, and available all-wheel drive, it’s no longer a counterpoint to compact crossovers, but it channels all the same nostalgia.

Fisker has confirmed an EPA range rating of 360 miles for the Ocean electric SUV. The rating applies to the Ocean Extreme, which uses a 113-kwh battery pack, although that’s likely to also apply to the Ocean One launch edition. Fisker also says the Ocean Extreme has all the necessary certifications for U.S. deliveries, set to start June 19.

And Ford is offering Uber drivers flexible leases of the Mustang Mach-E EV starting at $199 a week. That’s a better deal than what Hertz has been offering on the Model 3 to Uber drivers, and Uber says it will earn an extra $1 for drivers for each electric trip.

