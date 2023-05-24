Ford says enough is enough with the range race and stands behind efficiency and viability. AM radio in EVs appears to be safe for now. And is megawatt charging a threat to hydrogen fuel-cell tech? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

As Ford CEO Jim Farley explained earlier this week, as part of its effort to control costs and build better EVs, the automaker is simply trying to use the smallest battery for competitive range. That means Ford isn’t going to go to 600 miles of range in its EVs.

While enthusiasm for hydrogen fuel-cell passenger vehicles has waned, it appears poised for a new push in semis and other heavy-duty trucks. Will megawatt charging effectively nix hydrogen and its top advantage which up until now has been refueling time?

And what is all the fuss over AM radio in EVs? Some automakers say it’s electrical interference; some say nobody’s listening to AM anyway; others point to the lack of AM radio in Europe. Either way, Ford yesterday decided it wasn’t a fight worth fighting and agreed to bring back AM radio in its EVs.

